Thread: Joel Ayayi declares for the draft without hiring an agent

    StatZag19
    Default Joel Ayayi declares for the draft without hiring an agent

    https://twitter.com/EvanDaniels/stat...013380096?s=19

    Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi is declaring for the NBA Draft, but leaving open the option to return, per a source. Averaged 10.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG and 3.2 APG.

    From Jim Meehan:

    Ayayi pt. 1: "I am entering the NBA draft, but my number one option is still to return to Gonzaga. I love the coaches, the school and my teammates. There is still a lot of uncertainty with what might happen to next years NCAA season ..."

    Ayayi pt. 2: "... so entering the draft gives me a little more time to evaluate that. I am not hiring an agent and will work directly with Coach Few and the GU coaching staff to make the best decision prior to the NCAA draft withdrawal date. Zag Up!"
    LTownZag
    Default

    Zags (not surprisingly) declare in a "classy" way. Kispert, the most senior, goes first. Followed by the two sophomores. None make it into some gigantic spectacle. All are clear about the ability to return. Non declare until within a few days of the deadline. Wouldn't expect anything less.

    I think COVID-19 is more likely to impair the CBB season than the NBA season. I hope for the sake of these players that fringe guys don't return to CBB for a season that never materializes, if the NBA or foreign leagues find ways to have games.
    HenneZag
    Default

    I have a hard time believing we won't be playing in 6-7 months but that's just me trying to be positive. I think we will see the country slowly start transitioning to somewhat of a normalish flow by mid summer.
    America's Team!
    TravelinZag
    Default

    Always pleased to see players gather good information before making a decision. Tougher part here: which leagues will be playing 2020–21?
