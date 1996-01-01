Thread: Joel Ayayi declares for the draft without hiring an agent

https://twitter.com/EvanDaniels/stat...013380096?s=19
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi is declaring for the NBA Draft, but leaving open the option to return, per a source. Averaged 10.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG and 3.2 APG.
From Jim Meehan:
Ayayi pt. 1: "I am entering the NBA draft, but my number one option is still to return to Gonzaga. I love the coaches, the school and my teammates. There is still a lot of uncertainty with what might happen to next years NCAA season ..."
Ayayi pt. 2: "... so entering the draft gives me a little more time to evaluate that. I am not hiring an agent and will work directly with Coach Few and the GU coaching staff to make the best decision prior to the NCAA draft withdrawal date. Zag Up!"