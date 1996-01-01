Thread: Filip Petrusev declares for the draft without hiring an agent

https://twitter.com/MattBabcock11/st...470965760?s=19
Gonzaga's Filip Petruev will enter his name in the 2020 NBA Draft without hiring an agent, per sources.
Doesn't he know that he could avoid all the angst and just read the comments of fans here? They have been pointing out his weaknesses over and over.
But, to reiterate, if he could average a double double in points and rebounding, shooting 40%+ from 3 and 80%+ from the FT line while rebounding out of his zone, get 5-6 blocks per game and guard positions 1-5 consistently...he just might have a chance to get drafted in the NBA first round.
Hoping you have a sense of humor too!