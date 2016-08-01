Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: On what planets is English spoken?

    On what planets is English spoken?

    I was watching Guardians of the Galaxy with my daughter and got to wondering about the fact that they seem to get by quite well with English. I am now intrigued about finding all the planets where English is spoken.

    Xandar uses English I know.

    Default Tatooine

    I think English is the primary language spoken on Tatooine.

