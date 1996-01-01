Thread: Corey Kispert will go through draft process WITHOUT hiring an agent

-
Corey Kispert will go through draft process WITHOUT hiring an agent
Full press release:
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga's Corey Kispert has submitted his papers for early entry to the 2020 NBA Draft. He will do so without the representation of an agent.
"After talking with the Gonzaga coaching staff and my family, I have decided to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process without hiring an agent," Kispert said. "It's always been my dream to play in the NBA and going without an agent allows me to see where I stand. If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Gonzaga and play for Zag Nation. Since the day I stepped foot on campus, I have grown so much as a person and as a player, and I thank God every day for GU. Thank you to Coach Few, the entire GU coaching staff, along with the most amazing fans in the country for their support with this decision."
By not signing with an agent, Kispert will receive feedback in the process, retain his collegiate eligibility and have the option to return for his senior season at Gonzaga in 2020-21. The NCAA's deadline for him to withdraw from the draft is June 3.
Recently, Kispert was named the DI-AAA ADA Men's Scholar Athlete of the Year. He was also tabbed USBWA All-District IX, NABC Second Team All-District 9 and WCC First Team. He earned Academic All-Conference honors for the second straight season. The Business Administration major has a 3.43 GPA. The junior has helped the Zags win 95 of the 105 games he has played in.
Kispert was a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. He was 11th in the West Coast Conference in points per game (13.9) and ninth in minutes played per game (32.9). The Edmonds, Wash., native led the team in three-point made field goals (78) and made 81 percent of his free-throws. He shot 43.8 percent from behind-the-arc in 2019-20.
Kispert has been a key piece to two trips to the Sweet 16 and an Elite Eights. The Zags have won a national best 96 games over the past three seasons, going 48-2 in West Coast Conference play with three league regular season titles.
