Muffet McGraw steps down as women's basketball coach at Notre Dame

ESPN11:36 AM PTHall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw is stepping down as women's basketball coach at Notre Dame after 33 years and will retire, it was announced Wednesday. McGraw will announce her retirement in a virtual news conference at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday."It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach," McGraw said in a statement. "I want to thank Monk Malloy and Father Jenkins for giving me the opportunity to coach the game I love at a university I love. I have learned much about leadership from the many athletic directors with whom I have served, and in particular, I want to thank Jack Swarbrick for his unwavering support.