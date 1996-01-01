Who Is Essential?
In typical Foo fashion, this is half foot in mouth, while the other half being firmly tongue in cheek.
After finishing my work week as an "essential", I visited the corner gas station / convenience store to grab some essential alcohol before my weekly 66 hour quarantine. It is one of six businesses aligned in what might be described as a mini strip-mall.
I offered my salutations to the new clerk - me being an extreme regular, I didn't recognize him - behind the newly constructed ( and huge ) sneeze guard with a "how are you holding up?" to which he responded, " y'know, just being essential."
My instantaneous reaction was thinking "wtf?!", though verbally I admitted, "I'm right there with you." And after all, I was there buying stuff. Stuff, that yes, I could have lived without albeit less pleasantly. But we kinda bonded quick and he told me that half an hour ago, there was an attempted sting operation targeting their store to see if they would sell alcohol to people without proper IDs. He passed, apparently much to the displeasure of the undercover cop who made a point of relating the penalties that would have ensued had the clerk failed ( 3rd hand account by now ). We parted well, and myself well equipped.
Next to the corner store is a Subway ... they have apparently stayed open throughout, though on a take-out only basis and limiting the number of people inside at one time. I, in less complex times, am also a regular there though I have not visited since the quarantine broke. Glancing inside, the store was either in the middle of a remodel or preparing for a permanent closure. Tables were gone, boxes were piled up.
The next store front is currently papered up awaiting the community council go ahead to open a marijuana dispensary in that spot. That noted, their ( many, many ) peers within the city are still open and dispensing.
Spot four is a "pizza" place that has had four different owners in the ten years I've lived in the general area. When I first visited I met the Asian couple who owned it. I loved them, they loved me. They tried to hook me up with some of their single female customers. Their high school aged kids worked there part-time, and I often saw them studying in between customers. They had bought out the previous owners' pizza place and just added some Chinese food to the menu. When the kids were old enough to graduate the shop was sold again, this time to a young couple who didn't seem to invest the same amount of energy and the end product reflected that. Owner three took over within six months, and I haven't been back though I've noted it has changed hands again. They initially had closed during the quarantine, but now appear open again under the same take out / delivery only limitations.
#5 is a barber shop. Not a salon, not a day spa. A genuine rotating candy cane pillar out front, and a hot shave within. Closed since day one of quarantine.
The last business is a martial arts studio that specializes in youth classes. I have not seen any activity there either since the before times.
So ... all that being said, here are some additional disclaimers ;
2) I don't talk about my job much because I was supposed to be playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. Or at least by this point I'd be managing them. I didn't get my dream job, I'm just where I am.
3) Anchorage Int'l Airport vacillates between the 4th and 6th busiest cargo airport globally depending on the year. That is my industry. I work for one of the Fortune 50 ( not 500 ) companies that have a hub there. Just for reference; #1 busiest cargo airport is Hong Kong, #2 Memphis, #3 Shanghai, #4 Incheon ( their spelling, not mine ), #5 Anchorage, #6 Dubai, #7 Louisville, #8 Taipei, #9 Tokyo, #10 Los Angeles. We've been operating at 140% for months. Our Osaka hub is at 300%.
4) I've never considered myself nor my job necessarily essential. There are always some things that have to get delivered ~ but outside of that we are able to get things redirected where they need to go ... and away they go.
So time to Flash - Fooward ... what do you consider to be essential?
Is it the gas station
the alcohol store
the marijuana dispensary
the corporate sandwich shop
the mom and pop pizza place
the police / fire / medical essential essentials
or is it the police sting operation going down at one of the few businesses allowed to be open during these times ( yeah. you didn't really think I was going to let that slide, did you ?)
All right ... Foo it up.
