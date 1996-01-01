Thread: Should Petrusev go pro? A nice breakdown brought together by Brenna Greene

Should Petrusev go pro? A nice breakdown brought together by Brenna Greene
If you're on twitter and don't follow Brenna Greene, you should. She puts out some great Zag related material for Krem2.
She got Sean Farnam, Gary Parrish, and Jeff Goodman together just to talk about whether or not Petrusev should declare for the NBA draft and go pro.
https://www.krem.com/article/sports/...a-2caca24bc5da
There is video and a long article with explanations from all three writers.
Personally I think he should stay another year and work on his weaknesses. With another hard working offseason he could improve enough to be drafted next year. He dominated offensively this year but showed big cracks in his D. Hes not good enough on O to ignore that in the NBA. He has the size and talent to change that though, and hopefully show it on the biggest stage in the NCAA tournament on a team that will be a favorite to with a National Championship.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.