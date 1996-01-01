Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Should Petrusev go pro? A nice breakdown brought together by Brenna Greene

    Default Should Petrusev go pro? A nice breakdown brought together by Brenna Greene

    If you're on twitter and don't follow Brenna Greene, you should. She puts out some great Zag related material for Krem2.

    She got Sean Farnam, Gary Parrish, and Jeff Goodman together just to talk about whether or not Petrusev should declare for the NBA draft and go pro.

    https://www.krem.com/article/sports/...a-2caca24bc5da

    There is video and a long article with explanations from all three writers.

    Personally I think he should stay another year and work on his weaknesses. With another hard working offseason he could improve enough to be drafted next year. He dominated offensively this year but showed big cracks in his D. Hes not good enough on O to ignore that in the NBA. He has the size and talent to change that though, and hopefully show it on the biggest stage in the NCAA tournament on a team that will be a favorite to with a National Championship.
    I’m excited to see someone play defense from the post position next year, whether it’s him or someone else. The NBA guys seem to think that he hasn’t shown that he can defend the screen and roll at the next level. That would give a lot of motivation, I think. It seems safe to assume that the Zags are a better team offensively with him in the lineup. Coach Few has said that he’s a good guy. Once a Zag, always a Zag.
    I’m excited to see someone play defense from the post position next year, whether it’s him or someone else. The NBA guys seem to think that he hasn’t shown that he can defend the screen and roll at the next level. That would give a lot of motivation, I think. It seems safe to assume that the Zags are a better team offensively with him in the lineup. Coach Few has said that he’s a good guy. Once a Zag, always a Zag.
    I'll go ahead and +1 this.
    If I was him I would come back as long as the coaches agree to let him play some time at the 4 and take some outside shots. He was a 4 in high school and very good 3 pt shooter. He also has to prove he can defend the screen and roll. Since they have Ballo and Timme there is no reason not to let him play some 4 if he can defend the other teams 4. He would then have a chance to play his way into the NBA

    I would love to have him back for 1 more year.
