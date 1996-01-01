Bud Wither's Newest Blog Post
Some interesting reading.
Zags yearn for normalcy, whenever that might be
Had a long conversation late last week with Mike Roth, the Gonzaga athletic director, about the unsettled state of affairs in college athletics.
And while he never addressed it specifically, I find myself wondering if not just one, but two legitimate shots at a Gonzaga mens national championship could be scuttled by the coronavirus.
Already, one went by the wayside in March with the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA basketball tournament. As we speak, the particulars of the 2020-21 season are no better than murky. As Roth says, in reference to the confused overall picture for college athletics in 20-21, My crystal ball looks like a bowling ball. I have no idea whats going to happen next.
