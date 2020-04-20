-
2021 Potential Recruit -- Bree Salenbein
"Bree Salenbien took her game to another level this season not by averaging more points or rebounds, but because of how she got her teammates more involved. In the past, I would try and take on a double-team, Salenbien said. This year, I relied a lot more on my teammates. If I was getting double-teamed, I knew someone would be open.
Salenbien, a junior, repeated as the Associated Press Division 4 player of the year and also has three-peated as the Daily Telegrams Player of the Year. She had another remarkable season, despite being the focal point of every defense aimed at slowing her down. For the season, Salenbien averaged 20.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. She was the only Lenawee County player to take more than 100 shots and still shoot better than 50 percent from the floor and was above 80 percent at the free throw line. Her other stats included 4.1 assists a game, 3.3 steals a game and 3.2 blocked shots a game. She was never held before double figures in scoring. She scored a season-high 37 points against Evergreen, which
was two points shy of the Cougar single game record of 39 that she set during the 2018-19 season. Over the last 12 games of the season, she averaged just under 24 points a game.
... Salenbien played in the first 20 games this season, but tore her ACL late in the final regular season game against Grass Lake. She began rehabilitation immediately and was in the pre-operation stage when all elective surgeries like that were put on hold by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She now must wait, but has already started working on strengthening her quad and legs.
... [After the injury she] ... called several of the college coaches that have offered her a scholarship ... . Several of them already knew. They still believe in me, she said. That meant a lot to me. Two dozen Division 1 colleges have offered her a scholarship. The list includes Cal-State Fullerton, Dayton, DePaul, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Gonzaga, Indiana, Liberty, Loyola of Chicago, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Northwestern, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Toledo, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and Xavier."
That's some pretty heady recruiting competition, but whoever gets her commitment will be getting a pretty extraordinary player.
