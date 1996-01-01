-
Sports Documentaries
A while back there was another thread on documentaries to watch and I just wanted to share one that I just finished and highly recommend. It's called Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors. Relevant to Gonzaga as well as Jerry Krause has several comments throughout the movie. Feel free to move if this should be in a different forum.
https://www.altavod.com/purchases
https://youtu.be/j163io48sdg
