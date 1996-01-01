Thread: Reddit Virtual Final Four happening today

https://www.reddit.com/r/CollegeBask...the_2020_ncaa/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdW..._as=subscriber
BYU up on WVU 82-76 with 3:45 remaining.
GU vs Seton Hall in 30 minutes.
https://www.reddit.com/r/CollegeBask...the_2020_ncaa/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdW..._as=subscriber
BYU up on WVU 82-76 with 3:45 remaining.
GU vs Seton Hall in 30 minutes.
BYU wins! if the Zags win it's an all WCC championship game!
Apparently Seljaas is unstoppable in this sim.
Game starting now, here is the live link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HukNqeQbZBQ
They do have announcers too which is a nice touch.