Thread: Reddit Virtual Final Four happening today

  Today, 02:52 PM
    scrooner
    Default Reddit Virtual Final Four happening today

    https://www.reddit.com/r/CollegeBask...the_2020_ncaa/

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdW..._as=subscriber

    BYU up on WVU 82-76 with 3:45 remaining.

    GU vs Seton Hall in 30 minutes.
  Today, 03:15 PM
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Default

    BYU wins! if the Zags win it's an all WCC championship game!
  Today, 03:21 PM
    scrooner
    Default

    Apparently Seljaas is unstoppable in this sim.
  Today, 03:24 PM
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Default

    Game starting now, here is the live link.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HukNqeQbZBQ

    They do have announcers too which is a nice touch.
