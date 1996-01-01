The easiest fix: Change NCAA basketball rules concerning the NBA draft to mirror the NCAA hockey rules concerning the NHL draft.Basketball currently requires underclassmen to first declare they are entering the draft (because thats what the NBA wants). They then have until 10 days after the draft combine to say they are remaining in the draft (because thats what the NBA wants). If they stay in, then they are banned from college basketball (which provides the NBA with all the leverage).In college hockey, or nearly any other NCAA sport, the rule is different. No hockey player has to declare for the draft. As such, no one has to pull themselves out of the draft. Even if a player is selected by an NHL team, they arent banished from college hockey.