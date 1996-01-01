Thread: OT - Former Pepperdine HC DeLisha Milton-Jones is on the Move Again

-
OT - Former Pepperdine HC DeLisha Milton-Jones is on the Move Again
After improving the Pepperdine Wbb (22-12 in 2019), in a surprise move DeLisha Milton-Jones left the head coaching position at Pepperdine after the 2019 season to move to an assistant coaching position at Syracuse. After one year as an assistant coach at Syracuse, she is on the move again, becoming the next head coach at Old Dominion where she is replacing her former USA Basketball teammate Nikki McCray-Penson, who went to Mississippi State.
It is interesting in that while she spent her collegiate years at Florida and maybe is working her way back to the SEC, she also spent 11 years with the LA Sparks of the WNBA.
The article link is here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...on-jones-coach
ZagDad
-
I saw that ZagDad, interesting move. She doesn't like staying in one place for very long apparently. Moss don't grow on a rolling stone.
