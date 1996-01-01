Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: OT - WNBA Draft occurs Today

    ZagDad84
    For those who are interested in Wbb outside of the Lady Zags, the WNBA is holding their college draft today.

    The draft is televised beginning at 4:00 PM Pacific time on ESPN.

    Here is a link to ESPN's rundown on each of the WNBA's teams and the needs to be addressed in the draft.

    ESPN Link: https://www.espn.com/wnba/story/_/id...ng-draft-night

    ZagDad
    seacatfan
    Sylean better not watch the draft. 3 Oregon Ducks are going to be taken very high in the first round.
