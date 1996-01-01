-
WAKE UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hibernation time is over.
Ok board, we are all locked down, so we should have some time to participate in this one.
On the Wbb twitter page and Wbb facebook page (posted April 8th), the Lady Zags posted a video titled "We are working on some new skills, but we all LOVE to share the ball.
In watching the video, there is at least one participant who is not a current member of the lady zags, some lady zags I could not identify and even with the hair part information I could not tell the Wirths or Truongs apart from one another.
Watch the video and let's fill out the participant list and see if we can identify all of the participants:
The video starts out with EH - JL - Coach Clinesmith, Truong Twin (which one?) - Is this GB on the Trampoline?? - JW?? - JT - Coach Green - LW (?) with the soccer moves - Yvonne Ejim (?) with the ball sailing over her head - LF(?) jumping into the pool - CW - KG - Shannon Donegan - MK(?) - KC ducking as the ball flies over her head - Truong Twin (which one?) - AV & finally the fearless leader CLF.
Get that cup of coffee and let's complete the puzzle. I will even provide you the twitter and facebook links.
Lady Zag Twitter link: https://twitter.com/ZagWBB
Lady Zag Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/ZagWBB
CLF Twitter link: https://twitter.com/FortZagWBB
For a little bonus, if you go to CLF's twitter page, there is a 4 minute interview with the WCC's Andy Katz about this year's Lady Zag team and some about next year's team. The interview was posted April 15.
Have fun Lady Zag Fans,
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules