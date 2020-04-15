Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: How does no sports in California until 2021 affect the Zags?

  Today, 01:56 PM
    Section 116
    Feb 2007
    4 miles from MAC
    Default How does no sports in California until 2021 affect the Zags?

    I've been reading and hearing this for the past few days and I realize much of it is unknown or conjecture currently. However if there are no sports in California until 2021 I assume the WCC scheduling would have to take that into account. And all California based schools would have to play road games until January? The upside is the WCC schedule didn't commence until January this recently concluded season so there is that. I guess my biggest fear is there is no season at all. I don't even want to go there!

    Link: https://www.usatoday.com/story/sport...21/5142950002/
  Today, 02:03 PM
    hockeyzag
    Jul 2007
    San Diego, CA
    It sounds like Washington, Oregon and California plan to coordinate on how to safely open the states back up, guided by data and science. I think whatever California does Washington will do too.
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
