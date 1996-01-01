Thread: Jalen decides to go pro

Tricky, tricky. Our Jalen, however, is joining GU for a championship, after which he will be selected in the lottery. The payout will dwarf what he would have earned if he had gone the g-league route.
The NBA is not doing the NCAA any favors here. Wish they’d work together on a solution but that is definitely more on the NCAA than the NBA. Hopefully this is only a bridge until the draft includes HS again, although it could certainly change the landscape going forward.
That was cold-blooded 23.
No big deal. I don’t think we were recruiting him that much, maybe not at all. Good luck to him.
Hey, I just noticed that he has the same first name as Suggs. Whooooooaaa. I hope some people don’t get the wrong idea with the thread title.
This feels like a thread jazz excitedly entered and grumpily left.
The fact that these kids are jumping at a $500k salary like this is laughable. The NBA is basically doing the exact same thing that it complains about the NCAA doing....Using these kids. Except they are making a teeny tiny financial investment in them that gets headlines when people see $500k.
From a pure economic and practical sense, going this route makes absolutely no sense. Let's just assume that going this route allows these NBA teams to get a much better look at this kid and he slips from the #2 pick to #3. In last year's draft, that would have cost him $1.8M over 2 years and $4M over 4 years in salary alone. There's also no way that going this route makes you more marketable. There is no way in hell shoe companies would have been trying to outbid each other for Zion if he had spent a year in LA with absolutely no one watching him.
This is actually the best of both worlds for the NBA. They don't have to change the one and done rule, they can just entice kids to go this route, and pay them almost nothing to get a year long look at them. It takes all of the guessing game out of the equation. It's actually really smart for the NBA, but really dumb for the players.