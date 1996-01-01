Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Jalen decides to go pro

  1. Today, 08:59 AM #1
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,765

    Default Jalen decides to go pro

    https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/...league-pathway







    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:03 AM #2
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,023

    Default

    Tricky, tricky. Our Jalen, however, is joining GU for a championship, after which he will be selected in the lottery. The payout will dwarf what he would have earned if he had gone the g-league route.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:07 AM #3
    SLOZag's Avatar
    SLOZag
    SLOZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Luis Obispo, CA
    Posts
    1,148

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/...league-pathway







    NOT
    SLOZag
    "Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:16 AM #4
    Kiddwell
    Kiddwell is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Snorkeling the Washougal River
    Posts
    2,691

    Unhappy Got me!

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/...league-pathway
    23, you're naughty.



    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:33 AM #5
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    601

    Default

    The NBA is not doing the NCAA any favors here. Wish they’d work together on a solution but that is definitely more on the NCAA than the NBA. Hopefully this is only a bridge until the draft includes HS again, although it could certainly change the landscape going forward.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:49 AM #6
    gonstu
    gonstu is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,666

    Default

    That was cold-blooded 23.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:59 AM #7
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,765

    Default

    No big deal. I don’t think we were recruiting him that much, maybe not at all. Good luck to him.



    Hey, I just noticed that he has the same first name as Suggs. Whooooooaaa. I hope some people don’t get the wrong idea with the thread title.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 10:12 AM #8
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,376

    Default

    This feels like a thread jazz excitedly entered and grumpily left.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 10:18 AM #9
    Gonzagit
    Gonzagit is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Posts
    161

    Default

    The fact that these kids are jumping at a $500k salary like this is laughable. The NBA is basically doing the exact same thing that it complains about the NCAA doing....Using these kids. Except they are making a teeny tiny financial investment in them that gets headlines when people see $500k.

    From a pure economic and practical sense, going this route makes absolutely no sense. Let's just assume that going this route allows these NBA teams to get a much better look at this kid and he slips from the #2 pick to #3. In last year's draft, that would have cost him $1.8M over 2 years and $4M over 4 years in salary alone. There's also no way that going this route makes you more marketable. There is no way in hell shoe companies would have been trying to outbid each other for Zion if he had spent a year in LA with absolutely no one watching him.

    This is actually the best of both worlds for the NBA. They don't have to change the one and done rule, they can just entice kids to go this route, and pay them almost nothing to get a year long look at them. It takes all of the guessing game out of the equation. It's actually really smart for the NBA, but really dumb for the players.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules