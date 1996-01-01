Baseball Signs Arizona Standout Stone to NLI

A three-year Varsity letterman and starting first baseman, Stone was named the top first baseman in the state and in Arizona's top 10 players overall. He was named to the Perfect Game All-America West Region honorable mention, All-Region First Team and All-District.Stone hit .382 in his prep career, including 11 home runs and 60 RBI in 60 career games for CHS. He was also named to the 2020 Arizona Dream Team."I chose Gonzaga because it's Gonzaga! To play baseball for a great school and dedicated coaching staff, that has great academics, a beautiful campus and a community that supports its athletes is a dream come true.""Tyler is a big power bat out of Arizona and will look to make an immediate impact to our lineup and at first base. We are excited to have one of the best players in the state of Arizona joining the Zags next season."