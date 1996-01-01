Baseball Signs Arizona Standout Stone to NLI
First baseman set to join Zags for 2020-21
SPOKANE, Wash.
Gonzaga baseball head coach Mark Machtolf announced the signing of Tyler Stone to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday for the 2020-21 academic year.
Stone, a standout first baseman at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., joins a group of six signees from the fall to add to the recruiting class headed to GU.
Tyler Stone | Scottsdale, Ariz. | Chaparral HS
A three-year Varsity letterman and starting first baseman, Stone was named the top first baseman in the state and in Arizona's top 10 players overall. He was named to the Perfect Game All-America West Region honorable mention, All-Region First Team and All-District.
Stone hit .382 in his prep career, including 11 home runs and 60 RBI in 60 career games for CHS. He was also named to the 2020 Arizona Dream Team.
Stone on choosing Gonzaga:
"I chose Gonzaga because it's Gonzaga! To play baseball for a great school and dedicated coaching staff, that has great academics, a beautiful campus and a community that supports its athletes is a dream come true."
Machtolf on Stone
:
"Tyler is a big power bat out of Arizona and will look to make an immediate impact to our lineup and at first base. We are excited to have one of the best players in the state of Arizona joining the Zags next season."