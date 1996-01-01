Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: One more year?

  Today, 12:49 PM #1
    jazzdelmar
    One more year?

    Of all the Zags who left school early, which one would you most like to have seen return for another season? Consider the team composition on his return.
  Today, 12:51 PM #2
    hockeyzag
    Default

    I'd say it's a toss up between Domantis Sabonis on our 2017 Final Four team vs Brandon Clarke on last year's team.
  Today, 12:52 PM #3
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Brandon Clarke on last year's team. Offensive and defensive juggernaut.
    NC for sure.
  Today, 01:07 PM #4
    LTownZag
    Default

    I'd say it's a toss up between Domantis Sabonis on our 2017 Final Four team vs Brandon Clarke on last year's team.
    I'd say the best argument against Sabonis '17 is that the team was astoundingly good without him. There simply wasn't much possible improvement even Lebron James could have provided. GU lost one game all year before coming up 90 seconds short in the championship.

    I think the biggest possible gain in wins (and tourney wins) would have been Morrison returning in 2007 and playing with senior Raivio and Mallon, along with Sophomore Heytvelt, Pargo, and Downs. That team (without Morrison) went 23-11 and lost a first round game to #7 seed Indiana as a #10 seed.

    I think with Ammo the could easily have gone more like 28-6 and gotten a ~3 seed, maybe maybe the S16 or E8. And it wouldn't have really impacted Morrison's pro career to miss his rookie season in the NBA.

    Who all has left with eligibility remaining?

    Morrison, Sabonis, NWG, Collins, Rui, Clarke, Norvell? (KO, Daye)
  Today, 01:34 PM #5
    ZagzKrak
    Default

    Didn't KO leave a year on the table?
  Today, 01:48 PM #6
    northsidezagfan
    Default

    Daye as well
  Today, 01:59 PM #7
    23dpg
    Default

    NWG
