Thread: One more year?

Of all the Zags who left school early, which one would you most like to have seen return for another season? Consider the team composition on his return.
I'd say it's a toss up between Domantis Sabonis on our 2017 Final Four team vs Brandon Clarke on last year's team.
I think the biggest possible gain in wins (and tourney wins) would have been Morrison returning in 2007 and playing with senior Raivio and Mallon, along with Sophomore Heytvelt, Pargo, and Downs. That team (without Morrison) went 23-11 and lost a first round game to #7 seed Indiana as a #10 seed.
I think with Ammo the could easily have gone more like 28-6 and gotten a ~3 seed, maybe maybe the S16 or E8. And it wouldn't have really impacted Morrison's pro career to miss his rookie season in the NBA.
Who all has left with eligibility remaining?
Morrison, Sabonis, NWG, Collins, Rui, Clarke, Norvell? (KO, Daye)
Didn't KO leave a year on the table?
Daye as well
NWG