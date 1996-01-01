Thread: Suggs - It's Official

SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga men's basketball head coach Mark Few announced the signing of Jalen Suggs to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday.
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga men's basketball head coach Mark Few announced the signing of Jalen Suggs to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday.
Welcome Mr Suggs.
Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
LFG!!!
CInches a no 1 ranking. Welcome Jalen! I think Filip will be with us too.
So pumped, welcome Jalen!!!
Oh what a year we are going to have!!!!!!
Nice!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
Outstanding!!! Welcome to the family!
I never doubted it.
Surfmonkey89