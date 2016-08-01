Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Best Zags by the Numbers - 30

  1. Today, 06:11 PM #1
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,489

    Default Best Zags by the Numbers - 30

    I have found just a couple of players wearing #30. I think we all will lean towards the best walk-on story of GU, but we do have this too:



    Who do you like at #30?
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:37 PM #2
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,005

    Default

    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:37 PM #3
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    747

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    I have found just a couple of players wearing #30. I think we all will lean towards the best walk-on story of GU, but we do have this too:



    Who do you like at #30?
    That hairy beast shot over 40% from 3 at 6'11" and finished with 900+ points and 500+ rebounds.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules