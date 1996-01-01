Thread: WBB: Campbell, J. Wirth Named DI-AAA Athletic Directors Association Scholar Athletes

WBB: Campbell, J. Wirth Named DI-AAA Athletic Directors Association Scholar Athletes

, who led the Bulldogs in threes made for the second-straight season, collects her second academic honor this season after earning WCC All-Academic honor last month. This season, Campbell averaged 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor; she scored in double figures 16 times on the year. The Oxnard, Calif., native also recorded her first career double-double this season, posting 12 points and a career-high 10 boards against Pepperdine on Jan. 23. She is set to graduate with a Bachelor's degree in psychology this year with a 3.36 GPA.also collects her second academic honor this season after previously being named WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention last month. The Mesa, Ariz., native led the Zags in blocked shots and rebounding during the 2019-20 campaign, and she ranked third in scoring at 10.8 points per contest. Wirth finished in double-figures 18 times on the season with seven double-doubles, and she netted a career-high 24 points against Pacific on Jan. 11. The junior forward is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and carries a 3.36 GPA.Basketball players from all Division I-AAA ADA member institutions are eligible for these prestigious awards. Each of the nominees is required to maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletics credentials. Nominees must have participated in at least 50 percent (50%) of the team's games listed on the nomination form. To be eligible for nomination to the Scholar-Athlete Team, he/she must have reached junior academic standing at their institution (ineligible athletics transfers are NOT eligible).Receiving this year's female honoree is Ellie Harmeyer, a nursing major with a 4.0 GPA from Belmont University.Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton, Marketing, 3.79 GPAChelsea Brackmann, Bradley, Health Science, 3.57Kelly Campbell, DePaul, Health Sciences, 3.68Gabi Haack, Bradley, Elementary Education, 3.76Ellie Harmeyer, Belmont, Nursing, 4.00Keri Jewett-Giles, Florida Gulf Coast, Educational Leadership, Child and Youth Studies, 3.90Riley Popplewell, USC Upstate, Elementary Education, 4.00Chante Stonewall, DePaul, Psychology & Sociology, 3.68