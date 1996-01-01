Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Officially depressed

  Today, 02:51 PM #1
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    I need to get out of this mental state. Dont really feel like talking to my doctor or my friends and family about it. Its mostly because we are cooped up in my house. Its not even because I cant watch Gonzaga basketball or any other sports ... Im usually a very positive and energetic person. I put on a happy face for my two kids and wife every day but my wife has now seen that Im not feeling the best.

    I am sure others are feeling exactly how I am. Cant go anywhere for fear of being arrested. I know its for the safety of others so we have been ordering our groceries online and having things delivered to us. We rarely have left home for the last month.

    Anyone have anything and I mean ANYTHING to help with this? I am sure if I made it through this I would go back to normal and enjoy the good times even more. I dont go to bars, I dont even really go to sporting events either. I spend a lot of time teaching my kids the ways through life and taking them out to explore different sights of nature which we cannot do for good reason.

    My son has a birthday in June and that gets even more depressing because I know so many others have had birthdays and cannot do what they wanted and I know I probably wont get to do ours either.

    Stay safe and healthy everyone, I will still be around Im just drained. Im hoping to get some positivity in here and help others that are going through the same thing I am at this time. I wanna lift each other up if possible. I have gotten a lot done over the past month around the house but I am running out of things to keep me productive and positive!
  Today, 03:28 PM #2
    Radbooks
    Radbooks
    Hey there - 62' (I've always noticed your name because that's the year I was born!)

    I don't have any real help for you, except to say that you really should try and talk to your wife or a good friend about how you're feeling. They will totally understand... we're all going through this more or less together. It will end at some point, but I agree that it's really hard right now. I don't normally go out much anyway except for work but I find it hard because I can't go. Maybe take a drive to look at the beautiful spring we're having - at least here it's very, very nice.

    Rad
  Today, 03:58 PM #3
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Use Zoom or similar video-conferencing options. I set up a poker night for my family a few days ago using Zoom. I’m about to host a pub style trivia night for my family in Montana and my in-laws in Maine.

    You can connect with people that you rarely see, because nobody has other plans on Saturday night. It helps.
