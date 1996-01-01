Thread: Officially depressed

Officially depressed
I need to get out of this mental state. Dont really feel like talking to my doctor or my friends and family about it. Its mostly because we are cooped up in my house. Its not even because I cant watch Gonzaga basketball or any other sports ... Im usually a very positive and energetic person. I put on a happy face for my two kids and wife every day but my wife has now seen that Im not feeling the best.
I am sure others are feeling exactly how I am. Cant go anywhere for fear of being arrested. I know its for the safety of others so we have been ordering our groceries online and having things delivered to us. We rarely have left home for the last month.
Anyone have anything and I mean ANYTHING to help with this? I am sure if I made it through this I would go back to normal and enjoy the good times even more. I dont go to bars, I dont even really go to sporting events either. I spend a lot of time teaching my kids the ways through life and taking them out to explore different sights of nature which we cannot do for good reason.
My son has a birthday in June and that gets even more depressing because I know so many others have had birthdays and cannot do what they wanted and I know I probably wont get to do ours either.
Stay safe and healthy everyone, I will still be around Im just drained. Im hoping to get some positivity in here and help others that are going through the same thing I am at this time. I wanna lift each other up if possible. I have gotten a lot done over the past month around the house but I am running out of things to keep me productive and positive!
