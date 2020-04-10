Thread: Coach rankings .... Fewie, Leon, Pope and Bennett(s) in Top 30

Thought this was an interesting look. Hard to believe Huggins sneaks into the Top 10 though ... and I love seeing Calipari well behind Few. Also of note is Illinois' Brad Underwood (Stephen Gentry has spent much of his coaching career with Brad).
https://www.three-man-weave.com/3mw/coach-rank-2020
I read that. Interesting, yes. Meaningful? I don't think so.
Change any one of the factors used to determine this list and it changes dramatically. The particularly troublesome factor was comparing a current coach to the school's previous accomplishments.
No way Jay Wright isn’t number one with a bullet. He’s revolutionized coaching.