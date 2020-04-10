Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Coach rankings .... Fewie, Leon, Pope and Bennett(s) in Top 30

  1. Yesterday, 08:30 AM #1
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    1,214

    Default Best Coaches Ranked

    6 of the top 9 were in the elite 8 last season.

    3 of the top 4 were in the final 4.



    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:33 AM #2
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,018

    Default Coach rankings .... Fewie, Leon, Pope and Bennett(s) in Top 30

    Thought this was an interesting look. Hard to believe Huggins sneaks into the Top 10 though ... and I love seeing Calipari well behind Few. Also of note is Illinois' Brad Underwood (Stephen Gentry has spent much of his coaching career with Brad).

    https://www.three-man-weave.com/3mw/coach-rank-2020
    Last edited by GoZags; Today at 07:36 AM. Reason: Dupe thread ... thanks Markburn

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:52 AM #3
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,302

    Default

    I read that. Interesting, yes. Meaningful? I don't think so.

    Change any one of the factors used to determine this list and it changes dramatically. The particularly troublesome factor was comparing a current coach to the school's previous accomplishments.

    By the way, Ltown posted the exact same thread yesterday.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:59 AM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,330

    Default

    No way Jay Wright isn’t number one with a bullet. He’s revolutionized coaching.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules