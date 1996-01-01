-
Zags at Home Movie Night - Supporting a locally owned Zag Business
Hello Zag fans,
I am a member of the Gonzaga University Spokane Alumni Chapter and we are putting together a Zag at Home Movie Night this Saturday at 6PM which we think is an awesome way to stay connected in these isolated days as well as to support a local (Spokane) Zag owned business. If you are available we would love to have you join us!
Movie:
Head over to the Gonzaga Spokane Chapter Alumni Facebook page and cast your vote for which movie to watch!
Drink:
Brew by Brick West Brewing Co.
Beer Recommendations:
Brick x Brick West Coast IPA
Pilsner
West Bound Train Juicy Pale Ale
Details:
Head over to https://www.toasttab.com/brick-west-brewing-company/v3 between 8am - Noon tomorrow Saturday April 11 to place an order. Feel free to check out the website tonight to check out their offerings.
Put your address and "Gonzaga Delivery" in the "Special Instructions" area for free delivery.
Go Zags
The beer delivery is for Spokane and Spokane Valley area residents only. IM me if you are somewhere nearby and would like a delivery and I can see what I can do.
