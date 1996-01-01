Thread: Gonzaga related: NBA Teams join to push to move draft date back to at least Aug 1st

-
Gonzaga related: NBA Teams join to push to move draft date back to at least Aug 1st
https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/...raft-date-back
"As information gathering on draft-eligible prospects remains limited during the coronavirus pandemic, many NBA teams are united in hopes of encouraging the league office to push the date of the draft from June 25 to no sooner than Aug. 1, sources told ESPN."
"Multiple top team executives expressed to ESPN their belief that shifting the draft date would give organizations more time to salvage the essential elements of the pre-draft process, possibly allowing for in-person workouts, interviews and medical evaluations of prospects that current social distancing and shelter-in-place guidelines make impossible.
An Aug. 1 date would be flexible, based on whether the league restarts and advances the regular season and playoffs through the summer. In that case, most envision a September draft and free-agency period based on a season that concludes around Labor Day weekend."
The European basketball leagues have all cancelled the remainder of this season and its very shaky that they will resume any games in 2020. The Europeans are talking about cancelling the 2020-2021 year right now so if you jump to the NBA draft and aren't selected you risk not playing anywhere plus there will be more competition from seasoned Euro players who will compete against younger projects.
Gonzaga's orientation for new students starts on August 18-20th and although we have had players join a week or two after school starts the decisions by players as to whether to jump in the NBA draft this year is risky at best unless you are a guaranteed 1st round pick.
It will be very interesting to see someone take a chance like Norvell did last year and jump and if they don't make a decision within the next week they risk damaging Gonzaga's season next year.
Will be interesting to watch although I don't see any Gonzaga players jumping for the NBA draft this year given the environment but it wouldn't be the first time I would be wrong.
Its the right move, although Aug 1st feels like a perfect world scenario.
Bottom line- you cant have the NBA Draft in the middle of the playoffs, its got to be after the season. Otherwise there are players on teams that are still alive in the playoffs those teams might consider trading, and teams that already are done have an advantage.
I can't believe any of these kids that are bubble 2nd round picks that dont just go back to school and get another year of free schooling.
Those 2nd, 3rd and 4th tier leagues are going to have financial issues. You think the league in Turkey is 100% going to be operational, or all teams are going to survive this?
At least In the past, bubble 2nd round picks knew that at the minimum you can go play in 10 different overseas countries no problem and get a nice first contract and go from there. Now I dont see that, you'd be lucky to get a deal at that level player.
