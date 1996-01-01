Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: One Final Four banner hanging in our gym.

    In your opinion, can we call ourselves an Elite team, or Real Blue Blood program until we get another one? If you name the teams you consider Blue Blood Programs, wouldn't all of them have more than one Final Four on the rafters?
Darn that virus, my guts tell me we might have added one more this year.
    Darn that virus, my guts tell me we might have added one more this year.
    No. Lots of teams can, and have gotten there once.
    The Gonzaga programs has been playing Elite level basketball the last half decade. But GU isn't a Blue Blood ... not even close.

    With domestic recruiting on the upswing ... the future remains bright. Gonzaga Basketball's best days on the floor continue to lie ahead.

    At least that's my opinion.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    I think most consider blue bloods to be Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina. Those 4 teams have storied history for decades now. They have been consistantly top teams year after year with very few exceptions. GU is there equal over the last 5-7 years, just need 30 more to really cement that blue blood status.
    I used to include Indiana and UCLA to that mix. Now Im not so sure.
    UConn, Louisville, Michigan St, Arizona and Syracuse all got close. Probably others.
    Now Id say MSU, Villanova and maybe still UConn if they can bounce back.
    Zags need 2 more final 4s at least to be considered.
    Gonzaga is in West Egg.
    I used to include Indiana and UCLA to that mix. Now I’m not so sure.
    UConn, Louisville, Michigan St, Arizona and Syracuse all got close. Probably others.
    Now I’d say MSU, Villanova and maybe still UConn if they can bounce back.
    Zags need 2 more final 4s at least to be considered.
    I'd say what they really need is a championship
