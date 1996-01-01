Thread: One Final Four banner hanging in our gym.

This
Originally Posted by GoZags
The Gonzaga programs has been playing Elite level basketball the last half decade. But GU isn't a Blue Blood ... not even close.
With domestic recruiting on the upswing ... the future remains bright. Gonzaga Basketball's best days on the floor continue to lie ahead.
At least that's my opinion.
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.