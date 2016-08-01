Thread: Best Zags by the Numbers - 21

This will be interesting. OK folks, who is your best number 21?
This will be interesting. OK folks, who is your best number 21?
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
Rui v. Dickau?
MCMM 2020: Who Wants Some Cheese?
https://gozags.com/honors/gonzaga-at.../don-baldwin/4
Donald Baldwin is in the Gonzaga Athletics HOF.
Here’s a picture
https://digital.gonzaga.edu/digital/...coll2/id/3379/
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.