Meanwhile, at the highest level of the sport, officials are bracing for a loss in all three major revenue-producing categories: conference distribution, ticket sales and donations. Conference/postseason distribution and TV money is a significant part of every athletic budget, as much as 40% in the Big Ten. It includes postseason football and megamillion-dollar TV contracts that could be impacted without a season or in the case of a truncated season. The revenue from ticket sales and concessions, thats all significant, but we could figure that out. Your expenses get reduced, Young says. On the other hand, where the revenue comes from athletics is really the TV contract and distribution. Thats really important.