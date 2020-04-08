Meanwhile, at the highest level of the sport, officials are bracing for a loss in all three major revenue-producing categories: conference distribution, ticket sales and donations. Conference/postseason distribution and TV money is a significant part of every athletic budget, as much as 40% in the Big Ten. It includes postseason football and megamillion-dollar TV contracts that could be impacted without a season or in the case of a truncated season. The revenue from ticket sales and concessions, thats all significant, but we could figure that out. Your expenses get reduced, Young says. On the other hand, where the revenue comes from athletics is really the TV contract and distribution. Thats really important.