Thread: Best Zags by the Numbers - 14

Number 14 is a little used number in GU Men's Hoops history. Perhaps some of our forum historians might have some players of note up their sleeves, but JW3 is the leader from my research.
Anyone else have candidates?
Number 14 is a little used number in GU Men's Hoops history. Perhaps some of our forum historians might have some players of note up their sleeves, but JW3 is the leader from my research.
Anyone else have candidates?
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
Willie Daigle deserves a mention. Might be others too that need it.
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.