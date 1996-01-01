Thread: KREM Senior Special Thursday

KREM Senior Special Thursday
KREM is doing a special tomorrow to honor the seniors from, it appears, both the men's and women's teams.
Brenna Greene
@BrennaGreene_
Been off air a few times this week as we've been planning something special at KREM.
Tomorrow at 7 PM we'll be airing Bulldog Madness: A KREM 2 Sendoff where we'll celebrate this year's seniors and look back on some of our favorite features of the year.
Be sure to tune in!
It will be posted online too!
Brenna Greene
@BrennaGreene_
·
56m
Replying to
@BrennaGreene_
This is an hour long special so a lot of work has gone in to this!! If you cant tune in Thursday, were airing the special again on Sunday at 4 PM.
