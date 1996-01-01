Thread: Name a Better Rotation to Start the Year..

With the addition of Aaron Cook, I am salivating at the rotation that has been implied in the event FP returns. In my 21 years as a Zags fan, I can't remember a team i was looking forward to seeing more than next years squad. It got me thinking:
Preseason, has there ever been a Zags lineup that was more talented?
Suggs/Cook
Ayayi/Harris
Kispert/Strawther/Arlauskas
Watson/Timme
Petrusev/Ball/Zacharov
NWG/Perkins
Perkins/Melson
Matthews/Jones
Williams/Tillie
Karnowski/Collins
What say you?
Morrisons JR year?