Thread: Name a Better Rotation to Start the Year..

  Today, 08:40 PM
    With the addition of Aaron Cook, I am salivating at the rotation that has been implied in the event FP returns. In my 21 years as a Zags fan, I can't remember a team i was looking forward to seeing more than next years squad. It got me thinking:

    Preseason, has there ever been a Zags lineup that was more talented?

    Suggs/Cook
    Ayayi/Harris
    Kispert/Strawther/Arlauskas
    Watson/Timme
    Petrusev/Ball/Zacharov

    NWG/Perkins
    Perkins/Melson
    Matthews/Jones
    Williams/Tillie
    Karnowski/Collins

    What say you?

    Morrisons JR year?
  Today, 08:58 PM
    Am hyped up!
  Today, 09:06 PM
    No there has not been. I’m 16 years in as a Zag and I’ve seen nothing this great.

    I was hyped in 2015, and 2017, neither of them were THIS good to begin the year and certainly neither were this deep
  Today, 09:08 PM
    Also Morrisons junior year Im pretty sure we were hyped but at same time we knew defense was a huge liability (being very nice here) Just me but I think I just wanted to be on national radar as a serious contender every year. We got that in the 2006 year. Transformed into a national brand. It sucked how it turned out sure, but I wasnt surprised. Ugh. Still sad about it
