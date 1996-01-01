Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Southern Illinois Grad Transfer Aaron Cook commits to GU

    ZaGrad
    Default Southern Illinois Grad Transfer Aaron Cook commits to GU

    Source: https://twitter.com/xAaronCook10/sta...17203652366337

    Averaged 15 PPG this past season, looks like he got a medical redshirt and thus will be immediately eligible. 6'2 guard.

    Thoughts?
    zagsfanforlife
    Great fit. Doesn’t have to be a star. Can be an electric slasher and defender off the bench. Known for his defense but finishes with ease too.

    Suggs/cook
    Ayayi/Harris
    Kispert/strawther/arlauskas
    Watson/ timme
    Petrusev/ballo/zacharov

    Never been more excited about a season than I am next year.
    Worthington
    Perfect back up point guard option. We really needed the added experience in the back court.
    Welcome to the Zag family!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yx7MdqPygo8

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzm4IMVqQ8I
    Pretty sure Cook, Harris, Strawther, Timme and Ballo finish 2nd in the WCC next year. Probably even push for the top spot a bit. We have to be hands down the favorite to win it all assuming everybody stays/shows up.
    gonzagafan62
    2nd? I’d be shocked if they didn’t win it. BYU SMC, all regressed dramatically to be honest. But I see a bit of modest there too which I greatly respect. Would be interesting!
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Zag_Dad
    I’m guessing first place in WCC goes to Gonzaga’s starting five
    This.
