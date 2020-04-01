-
Some Good news on COVID-19
Since the other thread with some reference to Germany, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan got closed, I figured it would be worth looking at some good news coming out of COVID responses from certain countries.
Great article here: Good News About Covid-19
I do think this very much impacts basketball, as it's hard to imagine NBA or colleges having huge in-person gatherings unless we've had
1. Widespread use of a vaccine within 4 months
2. Achieved widespread societal herd immunity naturally via disease spread to >1/2 the country,
3. We've become extremely effective at tracing tiny localized outbreaks and have dispersed, cheap, fast, and accurate tests.
I hope scenario #1, or #3 occurs.
