Since the other thread with some reference to Germany, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan got closed, I figured it would be worth looking at some good news coming out of COVID responses from certain countries.

Great article here: Good News About Covid-19




I do think this very much impacts basketball, as it's hard to imagine NBA or colleges having huge in-person gatherings unless we've had

1. Widespread use of a vaccine within 4 months
2. Achieved widespread societal herd immunity naturally via disease spread to >1/2 the country,
3. We've become extremely effective at tracing tiny localized outbreaks and have dispersed, cheap, fast, and accurate tests.

I hope scenario #1, or #3 occurs.