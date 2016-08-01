Thread: Best Zags by the Numbers - 11

GU has had a number of notable players wear number 11 to include Jamie Dudley. I am quite certain that Jazz's choice will be obvious (with good reason). Who is the best #11?
GU has had a number of notable players wear number 11 to include Jamie Dudley. I am quite certain that Jazz's choice will be obvious (with good reason). Who is the best #11?
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time