Thread: Best Zags by the Numbers - 5

I have not had any time to research this one, so this will be a surprise to me (work is actually keeping me pretty busy!)
Let's find all the #5s!
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
Foo Time
NWG.
Nigel to me
Another one not mentioned was Gary Bell.
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
Arlauskas? Maybe hes the next good #5?
I know he was only here one year but what a year it was. It's gotta be NWG.
Gotta give it to DRav, what a killer...although logic should give it to NWG
This might be the first one that needs a poll.
Foo Time