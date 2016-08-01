Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Best Zags by the Numbers - 5

    Best Zags by the Numbers - 5

    I have not had any time to research this one, so this will be a surprise to me (work is actually keeping me pretty busy!)

    Let's find all the #5s!
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Foo Time
    kyle dixon
    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    I have not had any time to research this one, so this will be a surprise to me (work is actually keeping me pretty busy!)

    Let's find all the #5s!
    Raivio and Austin Daye
    bdmiller7
    NWG.
    Nigel to me

    Another one not mentioned was Gary Bell.
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Arlauskas? Maybe hes the next good #5?
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    gonstu
    I know he was only here one year but what a year it was. It's gotta be NWG.
    Gotta give it to DRav, what a killer...although logic should give it to NWG
    This might be the first one that needs a poll.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
