Thread: Bracketology -- First cut for 20-21 season

  Today, 11:07 AM
    Zagdawg
    Default Bracketology -- First cut for 20-21 season

    Zags are the 1 seed in the West

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...pncoms-first-/
  Today, 11:41 AM
    Zagdawg
    Steven Karr
    @SKarrG0
    ·
    3h
    Nothing is better than an 11-month early projection. If Key Arena is complete, I believe Seattle hosts instead of San Jose as part of their agreement in 2018, which I imagine is where Gonzaga will play.


    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...2021-version-1
  Today, 11:45 AM
    Kiddwell
    Quote Originally Posted by Zagdawg
    Zags are the 1 seed in the West

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...pncoms-first-/
    This's early fun. Zags as the overall No. 1 Seed. And in the West. Hope it all comes true with no pandemic, no shutdowns, and college b-ball back to its happy & exciting normal!





    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
  Today, 11:49 AM
    krozman
    Default

    Sports are something that happened in the before times, the long long ago.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
