Thread: COVID-19 Recruiting Thread

I will start out with a few things that I can share with you.



Jalen Suggs will start at PG for Gonzaga next year. We know that, but I am reassuring everyone about that.

Ayayi starts at the SG

Kisper starts at SF

Watson starts at PF

Petrusev stars at C



Yep, I am pretty sure all three are coming back at this point in time. My percentages have gone to Kispert and Ayayi 95%, Filip 80%.



That gives us a bench of Timme, Ballo, Harris, Strawther, Martynas, Pavel, with potential of a transfer at the guard.



The mystery recruit has not announced anything, he is a traditional transfer who has not been named by anyone so far. He is a 4/5 who has the NBA written all over him. It would be best for him to sit one year then play, but if he was to get a waiver then he would see the floor next year.



Of the 2021 recruits we got on campus, I believe that Hunter Sallis is the most likely to be a Zag. Followed by Paolo, Chet, Watson, and Bittle in that order. Everything I have heard about Paolo is it is really a 3 team race and UW is not one of the teams. We are in a great spot with Chet as well, but his recruiting really took a back seat to his high school season and now COVID-19.



A name to watch for 2020, but most likely 2021 is Lynn Greer. We have shown interest in him here recently. It started for 2021 only, but he has expressed interest in 2020 and we are looking at all options.



For 2022 it's a long ways out, but Skye Clark is the big name to watch. He has expressed interest in the program as well as us having interest in him.



I am sure there is more I can tell you, but I can't think of it right now. Ask away and let's see where this goes.