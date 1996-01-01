Results 1 to 18 of 18

Thread: COVID-19 Recruiting Thread

  1. Today, 07:39 AM #1
    caldwellzag
    caldwellzag is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    1,772

    Default COVID-19 Recruiting Thread

    So I know most of you are like me and are at home more now that you would like to be. Minus a few fishing trips here and there (social distancing 101) I am at home most days of the week. I thought we could have some fun and do something a little different here. I am making a thread that you can post questions, comments, insight, etc (nothing abnormal I know) but it will keep it all in one place and we can lock it once we all get out of lock down and move the recruit based info to the proper spots. What it really does is put everything in one place and I will check in and try to answer all your questions. I don't care if the questions are about recruits in 2020, 2021, or 2022, grad transfers, traditional transfers, or even what are the odds the Zags will recruit your 4 year old son.

    Let's have a little fun, put your pipe dreams (jazz that's for you) out there for a recruit and hopefully someone with some insider knowledge will pipe in and give you a good answer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:53 AM #2
    caldwellzag
    caldwellzag is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    1,772

    Default

    I will start out with a few things that I can share with you.

    Jalen Suggs will start at PG for Gonzaga next year. We know that, but I am reassuring everyone about that.
    Ayayi starts at the SG
    Kisper starts at SF
    Watson starts at PF
    Petrusev stars at C

    Yep, I am pretty sure all three are coming back at this point in time. My percentages have gone to Kispert and Ayayi 95%, Filip 80%.

    That gives us a bench of Timme, Ballo, Harris, Strawther, Martynas, Pavel, with potential of a transfer at the guard.

    The mystery recruit has not announced anything, he is a traditional transfer who has not been named by anyone so far. He is a 4/5 who has the NBA written all over him. It would be best for him to sit one year then play, but if he was to get a waiver then he would see the floor next year.

    Of the 2021 recruits we got on campus, I believe that Hunter Sallis is the most likely to be a Zag. Followed by Paolo, Chet, Watson, and Bittle in that order. Everything I have heard about Paolo is it is really a 3 team race and UW is not one of the teams. We are in a great spot with Chet as well, but his recruiting really took a back seat to his high school season and now COVID-19.

    A name to watch for 2020, but most likely 2021 is Lynn Greer. We have shown interest in him here recently. It started for 2021 only, but he has expressed interest in 2020 and we are looking at all options.

    For 2022 it's a long ways out, but Skye Clark is the big name to watch. He has expressed interest in the program as well as us having interest in him.

    I am sure there is more I can tell you, but I can't think of it right now. Ask away and let's see where this goes.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:06 AM #3
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    TheOtherGreatOne is offline Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    cave-in-rock,il
    Posts
    303

    Default

    What if Petrosev comes back and Ballo has passed him on the dept chart ? Would we still get the effort out of Petro ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:09 AM #4
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    726

    Default

    Thanks Caldwell. I have looked through all the transfer news I can find and came up with a list of guys we supposedly have contacted and who have not announced a group of finalists that dont include GU. All are gaurds as I didnt find any bigs we are connected to. Are any of these guys realistic options?
    Grad Transfers:
    Mike Smith
    Carlik Jones
    Drew Suggs
    Darius Perry
    Terrell Gomez
    Justin Turner
    Jalen Tate
    Charles Minlend
    Sit-out Transfers:
    AJ Walker
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:34 AM #5
    caldwellzag
    caldwellzag is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    1,772

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TheOtherGreatOne View Post
    What if Petrosev comes back and Ballo has passed him on the dept chart ? Would we still get the effort out of Petro ?
    Ballo is good and Ballo will get a lot of minutes, but Petro will be the guy next year. I honestly do not think he would come back if that was a true possibility.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:36 AM #6
    caldwellzag
    caldwellzag is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    1,772

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7 View Post
    Thanks Caldwell. I have looked through all the transfer news I can find and came up with a list of guys we supposedly have contacted and who have not announced a group of finalists that dont include GU. All are gaurds as I didnt find any bigs we are connected to. Are any of these guys realistic options?
    Grad Transfers:
    Mike Smith
    Carlik Jones
    Drew Suggs
    Darius Perry
    Terrell Gomez
    Justin Turner
    Jalen Tate
    Charles Minlend
    Sit-out Transfers:
    AJ Walker
    For a transfer it is going to be harder than normal because who wants to come off the bench your senior year? I would look at some Ivy League guys and ones that do not have to start. A sharp shooter off the bench and can back up at the guard position. I do like Minlend, but would he take a lesser role for a chance to win it all, I don't really think he would.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:47 AM #7
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    The Pub
    Posts
    7,303

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by caldwellzag View Post
    I will start out with a few things that I can share with you.

    Jalen Suggs will start at PG for Gonzaga next year. We know that, but I am reassuring everyone about that.
    Ayayi starts at the SG
    Kisper starts at SF
    Watson starts at PF
    Petrusev stars at C

    Yep, I am pretty sure all three are coming back at this point in time. My percentages have gone to Kispert and Ayayi 95%, Filip 80%.

    That gives us a bench of Timme, Ballo, Harris, Strawther, Martynas, Pavel, with potential of a transfer at the guard.
    If you add a decent point guard to that bench, it might be the second best team in the WCC. It’s already the second best front court and Harris would start for a lot of top twenty-five teams.
    MCMM 2020: Who Wants Some Cheese?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:47 AM #8
    caldwellzag
    caldwellzag is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    1,772

    Default

    To add a little more fun to my life as well and a way to follow some of the recruits a little closer, I just started a CaldwellZag twitter account, it is @ZagCaldwell if you want to follow. I will post a few things there I may forget to post here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:48 AM #9
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    583

    Default

    1. Gonzaga, Tennessee, Kentucky for Paolo?
    2. Timme will close games over Petrusev
    3. I really, really hope we have a season.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 08:52 AM #10
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,299

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by caldwellzag View Post
    For a transfer it is going to be harder than normal because who wants to come off the bench your senior year? I would look at some Ivy League guys and ones that do not have to start. A sharp shooter off the bench and can back up at the guard position. I do like Minlend, but would he take a lesser role for a chance to win it all, I don't really think he would.
    Regarding Minlend, it would behoove Gonzaga to encourage WCC players to stay where they are. Poaching conference players weakens the league and sows unnecessary distrust. The Zags have a plethora of options that make it unnecessary to antagonize WCC schools and its in their best long term interests to keep the league as strong as possible.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 08:54 AM #11
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Radbooks is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Tri-Cities
    Posts
    2,095

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by caldwellzag View Post
    To add a little more fun to my life as well and a way to follow some of the recruits a little closer, I just started a CaldwellZag twitter account, it is @ZagCaldwell if you want to follow. I will post a few things there I may forget to post here.
    I followed you!
    When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 08:57 AM #12
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,417

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Radbooks View Post
    I followed you!
    me too!


    Caldwell... what makes you think Watson starts over Timme next year?

    Are Paolo or Chet considering a reclassification?

    Thanks for answering!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 08:57 AM #13
    caldwellzag
    caldwellzag is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    1,772

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    Regarding Minlend, it would behoove Gonzaga to encourage WCC players to stay where they are. Poaching conference players weakens the league and sows unnecessary distrust. The Zags have a plethora of options that make it unnecessary to antagonize WCC schools and it’s in their best long term interests to keep the league as strong as possible.
    I do not disagree with you at all and I am not saying Gonzaga is pushing hard for him, I just personally love his toughness!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 08:58 AM #14
    caldwellzag
    caldwellzag is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    1,772

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan08 View Post
    1. Gonzaga, Tennessee, Kentucky for Paolo?
    2. Timme will close games over Petrusev
    3. I really, really hope we have a season.
    Yes on number 1. Number 2 I think Timme plays a ton. 3. We should have a season, the President even said we should have the NFL.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 08:59 AM #15
    caldwellzag
    caldwellzag is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    1,772

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Radbooks View Post
    I followed you!
    Thanks I just opened it, no post there yet, but in our world Twitter seems to be the quickest way to get information out there.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 09:00 AM #16
    caldwellzag
    caldwellzag is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    1,772

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    me too!


    Caldwell... what makes you think Watson starts over Timme next year?

    Are Paolo or Chet considering a reclassification?

    Thanks for answering!
    Thanks!

    Watson has a wider skill set and can stretch the floor more, so he fits that stretch 4 better than Timme.

    Chet is not thinking of reclassifying from everything I have heard. Paolo up until 2 weeks ago I would have said no, but there are rumblings as Harris and Suggs are good recruiters!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 09:06 AM #17
    tenniszag
    tenniszag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane/Phoenix
    Posts
    115

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by caldwellzag View Post
    I will start out with a few things that I can share with you.

    Jalen Suggs will start at PG for Gonzaga next year. We know that, but I am reassuring everyone about that.
    Ayayi starts at the SG
    Kisper starts at SF
    Watson starts at PF
    Petrusev stars at C

    Yep, I am pretty sure all three are coming back at this point in time. My percentages have gone to Kispert and Ayayi 95%, Filip 80%.

    That gives us a bench of Timme, Ballo, Harris, Strawther, Martynas, Pavel, with potential of a transfer at the guard.

    The mystery recruit has not announced anything, he is a traditional transfer who has not been named by anyone so far. He is a 4/5 who has the NBA written all over him. It would be best for him to sit one year then play, but if he was to get a waiver then he would see the floor next year.

    Of the 2021 recruits we got on campus, I believe that Hunter Sallis is the most likely to be a Zag. Followed by Paolo, Chet, Watson, and Bittle in that order. Everything I have heard about Paolo is it is really a 3 team race and UW is not one of the teams. We are in a great spot with Chet as well, but his recruiting really took a back seat to his high school season and now COVID-19.

    A name to watch for 2020, but most likely 2021 is Lynn Greer. We have shown interest in him here recently. It started for 2021 only, but he has expressed interest in 2020 and we are looking at all options.

    For 2022 it's a long ways out, but Skye Clark is the big name to watch. He has expressed interest in the program as well as us having interest in him.

    I am sure there is more I can tell you, but I can't think of it right now. Ask away and let's see where this goes.
    Man a true backup PG is literally the only potential hole you can poke at this roster. Going to be a fun year! And than you for starting this Caldwell! Perfect distraction for what we are all going through.

    Really hope Texas lands Greg Brown. Planning to go to Austin for the game and would be awesome to have both teams in the Top 10.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 09:06 AM #18
    GuZag2012
    GuZag2012 is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Posts
    121

    Default COVID-19 Recruiting Thread

    Just followed you as well...what are your thoughts on Jimmy Sotos from Bucknell as the possible transfer guard. I've seen Gonzaga connected to him.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules