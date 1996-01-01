-
2009-2010 KG Zags versus 2019-2020 CLF Zags
Thanks Sylean for the great idea for this topic.
While it is very difficult to compare teams from different eras or generations, what do you think would happen if KG's 2009-2010 run and gun Lady Zag team was to play the 2019-2020 CLF Lady Zag Team?
For the purpose of this analysis, assume the starting five for the 2009-2010 KG Lady Zag team was CV, Tiffanie Shives, Katelan Redmon, Vivian Frieson, & Heather Bowman with Kayla Standish 1st person off the bench. The 2009-2010 KG run and gun Lady Zag team finished the season at 28-5, were conference champions, WCC tournament champions and went to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament eventually losing to Xavier. CV, Frieson, Bowman, Redmon and Standish all were drafted into the WNBA although only CV made the opening day roster. The 2009-2010 Lady Zag team averaged 80.0 ppg and gave up 59.1 ppg.
For the purpose of this analysis, assume the starting five for the 2019-2020 CLF Lady Zag team would be JL, KC, JT, LW and JW with MK 1st off the bench. The 2019-2020 CLF Lady Zag team finished the season at 28-3, were conference champions, lost in the WCC tournament semi-finals and had the NCAA tournament canceled. The 2019-2020 were the highest rated Lady Zag team every and had one of or the best ending RPI of any lady zag team. The 2019-2020 Lady Zag team averaged 68.1 ppg and gave up 51.9 ppg.
Who do you think would win:
A) A one game winner take all game
B) A multiple game series (say a best of 5)
Let's here it board, what do you think?
ZagDad
