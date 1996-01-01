Thread: What Zag players should of made NBA in your opinion?

Ill say Casey Calvary. I just feel like if he was on the zags team of the last 10 years he is in the NBA.
Ill say Casey Calvary. I just feel like if he was on the zags team of the last 10 years he is in the NBA.
Love the zags for life
Mark Few said on “Gonzaga a decade of excellence” that he didn’t know how the NBA missed on Calvary. I’ll definitely agree with that one.
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
I’d also probably say NWG. Very very efficient player.
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.