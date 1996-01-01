Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: What Zag players should of made NBA in your opinion?

  Yesterday, 10:40 PM
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Default What Zag players should of made NBA in your opinion?

    Ill say Casey Calvary. I just feel like if he was on the zags team of the last 10 years he is in the NBA.
  Yesterday, 11:02 PM
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    Mark Few said on “Gonzaga a decade of excellence” that he didn’t know how the NBA missed on Calvary. I’ll definitely agree with that one.
  Yesterday, 11:04 PM
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    I’d also probably say NWG. Very very efficient player.
