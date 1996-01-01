Thread: What Zag players should have made NBA in your opinion?

Think they were both Sophs., Bogo.
There have been so many 1st round picks that have been head scratchers and that makes the Calvary snub even more difficult to understand.
Maybe I'll say Calvary got snubbed, but Pangos, Karno, Batista, Bell... none of those were NBA players. Harris maybe could have gone after his freshman year when the iron was hot but he wouldn't have stuck. Downs and Heytvelt didn't have the mentality for it. NBA is as different from college as college ball is from high school. Its just a different style of play which is why NWG was never going to make it when he declared. NBA doesn't need players whose first attribute on a stat sheet is 'leader' even when all the rest of his stats were very good as well. Hopefully he can find a spot now.
Maybe Pargo if he shot better or Norvelle if he can not see himself as Gods gift but there is a reason I don't follow the pro league other than to check in on old GU player's stats from time to time. It is not for me.
Heytelt was probably our most talented big in program history, but he seemed diminished post injury. He also had some issues in terms of mentality. Micah never could dribble, which hampers him as playing as a 2 guard. Pargo can't hit the broadside of a barn against top athletes. Pangos and NWG both have significant physical limitations. Casey was a miss, especially with his frame and athleticism. Guy could jump.
NWG and Pangos have been brought up a few times and I feel that these should have an asterisk by them. NWG was drafted and later signed a contract with the Jazz, and the verdict is still out on him. Pangos reportedly turned down an NBA deal to keep playing in Europe (for more money). I have them stashed away mentally in a subcategory.
The stretch big wasn't nearly as important as it is now to NBA teams. I wonder if Sacre came out now if he'd have the same success and if Heytvelt was a senior now if he'd fit the game better.
I didn't know he showed up out of shape, but that couldn't help things at all.
Calvary would be a late first rounder in today's game where his 40%+ from three point range stretches the defense and size inside isn't nearly as important as it was 20 years ago.
I think Heytvelt fits the modern game better, but I know Calvary does. What's strange is I never thought of Calvary as a miss at the time due to his size, while I did think Cavalry was a miss because he had the size of a traditional PF and the skill set the NBA was headed toward.
Karno all the way. He was such a good defender, and was just automatic from inside. His defense didn't necessarily show up in the box score, but he was straight up intimidating to drive against. I think just having him in the key made players think twice about driving the lane.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.