Thread: Best Zags by the Numbers - 2

0 and 1 were pretty straight forward. I suspect 2 will be the same.
0 and 1 were pretty straight forward. I suspect 2 will be the same.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
Pargo but Timme May have something to say about it when it’s all done
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.