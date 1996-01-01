Thread: All Zag Opponent Team 2020

-
Every year there are impressive players that the Zags come up against. Some of them are known quantities before Gonzaga sees them and some are "Where did that guy come from" dudes. In any case, worthy opponents abound every year. I think it would be pretty easy to put together an All Zag Opponent Team for this past season.
My favorite players are the ones that strap it on and run their motor at breakneck RPM from the Tip to the Horn. So, my respect goes to Zeke Nnaji from Arizona. He singlehandedly kept the Cats in the game in the first half. The Zags were able to blunt his effectiveness somewhat in the second half which I think was the key to the game, but that kid played his butt off every minute he was on the floor.
Who are your picks for All Zag Opponent Team 2020?
Mark, GREAT idea for a thread!
Isiah Stewart from UW had 10 rebounds, 21 points, and a freakishly high efficiency. He missed just a single field goal attempt (6/7) and a single FT (9/10) and drew at least 5 fouls on GU.
