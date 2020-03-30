Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Best Zag by the Numbers - Lets Start with 0

    Default Best Zag by the Numbers - Lets Start with 0

    I came across a list of the best players in College BB at every number https://theathletic.com/1708238/2020...shared-article

    It is a lot of fun to go through this and debate the merits of players at each number.

    The best GU does is Adam Morrison getting an honorable mention at #3 behind Douggy McBuckets. Adam does join other notable honorable mentions Michael Jordon (behind Pistol Pete) and Larry Bird (second to a Lew Alcindor).

    So I thought it would be fun to do the same for Zag players.

    Lets start with 0 and we will throw 00 in the mix. Who is the best? Name a top one.


    Sacre #00 he wore that for awhile right?

    Melson I guess gotta be considered at 0 right?
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Big Rob Sacre - Put in the work to the point when he was a senior, he was dead clutch at the FT line, and could defend 1-5 in man-to-man.
    I thought so. A decade is a long time
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
