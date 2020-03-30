I came across a list of the best players in College BB at every number https://theathletic.com/1708238/2020...shared-article
It is a lot of fun to go through this and debate the merits of players at each number.
The best GU does is Adam Morrison getting an honorable mention at #3 behind Douggy McBuckets. Adam does join other notable honorable mentions Michael Jordon (behind Pistol Pete) and Larry Bird (second to a Lew Alcindor).
So I thought it would be fun to do the same for Zag players.
Lets start with 0 and we will throw 00 in the mix. Who is the best? Name a top one.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk