Abby OConnor Leaves Loyola University Chicago for Gonzaga
SLOZag
"Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront
. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
Thanks for the heads-up SLOZag.
Abby has played 3 years so she has a single year of eligibility available. Since she is a junior, unless she graduates as a junior she would have to sit out next year for transfer protocol, unless the NCAA relaxes those rules.
I don't see an available scholarship for this upcoming year (2020/2021) and we have a really (really) full roster and playing time would be limited. However, assuming she has to sit the 2020/2021 year, we are losing 6 graduates at the end of 2021, and we have only 2 verbal commits for 2021/2022 so we would have a scholarship available for the 2021/2022 season.
Some info from Abby's bio on the Loyola-Chicago Website.
Height 6-0
Class Junior
High School St. Joseph
Hometown South Bend, Ind.
+ First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference - 2018-19
+ Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team - 2018-19
+ Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team - 2017-18
+ Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team - 2018-19
2019-20: This year, she led the Ramblers with 12.3 points and 8 rebounds per game while playing an average of 32.7 mpg. Abby had a somewhat "down" year this year by shooting only 38% overall, 30.2% from 3 and 80.6% from the charity stripe (down from 44.3% overall, 41.9% from 3 and 88.9% from the charity stripe). She was named All-Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) honorable mention this season after receiving All-MVC first team and MVC All-Defense Team honors a year ago.
2018-19: Started in all 31 games as she put together one of the top seasons by a Rambler in recent memory ... First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honoree ... Also earned a spot on the league's All-Defensive Team ... Contributed 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game ... Led the conference in blocked shots and ranked 70th nationally ... 452 points scored rank ninth on Loyola's single-season record board ... Racked up 50 blocked shots, good enough for fifth overall in a single season ... Ranked sixth in The Valley in scoring during conference play, upping her scoring mark to 14.7 points per game ... Operated at a blistering 44.2 percent (38-for-86) from beyond the three-point arc in MVC play ... Reached double figures in scoring 27 times, including each of the final 14 games of the year ... Chipped in 12 points and six rebounds in a road win over city-rival UIC (Nov. 17) ... Added 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks three days later at Bowling Green (Nov. 20) ... Recorded first career double-double as part of a home victory against Purdue Fort Wayne (Nov. 29), finishing with 16 points, 12 points, three assists and a block ... Posted back-to-back 14-point efforts in wins over Western Michigan (Dec. 3) and SIUE (Dec. 6) ... Erupted for a season-high 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in non-conference finale against DePaul (Dec. 20) ... The 31 points were the most by a Rambler since Taylor Manuel went for 36 against Southern Illinois March 1, 2015 ... Opened MVC action with a resounding 21-point, nine-rebound, three-block effort in victory against Valparaiso (Jan. 6) ... Scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in thrilling home win over Indiana State (Jan. 20) ... Posted 17 points and 11 rebounds against Bradley (Feb. 3) ... Backed up that performance with another double-double vs. UNI (Feb. 8) ... Led the Ramblers to their first-ever road win at Indiana State (Feb. 15) with 17 points and 14 rebounds ... Opened the month of March with a 16-point, 15-rebound effort against Bradley (March 2) ... Closed regular season by adding 22 points on the road at Valparaiso (March 9) ... Helped Loyola pick up its first postseason victory since 2014-15 by adding 22 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high four blocks to push the Ramblers past Evansville (March 14) in the opening round of the MVC Tournament ... Capped off sophomore campaign with her seventh double-double performance of the season, contributing 12 points and 14 rebounds in a tightly-contested defeat to eventual MVC Champion Missouri State (March 15) in a quarterfinal-round clash ... MVC Scholar-Athlete Team honoree.
2017-18: Was the only member of the Loyola roster to start in all 30 games … Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team selection … Three-time MVC Newcomer of the Week honoree … Averaged a team-high 10.5 points, a mark that led all Valley freshmen … Also led the Rambler roster in rebounding, pulling in 5.6 rpg … Closed the year ranked in the top 10 in the MVC in both free throw percentage (4th, .855) and blocked shots (6th, 1.2) … Reached double figures in scoring 18 times … Finished with at least 10 points in 13 of the Ramblers’ 18 Valley contests … Recorded three blocks against Milwaukee (Nov. 21) … Chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds in road tilt with DePaul (Dec. 4) … Poured in 20 points against Northern Illinois (Dec. 6) … Erupted for a season-high 24 points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter, in thrilling win over Illinois State (Jan. 7) … Tied a season-high with three blocks as part of a 16-point, six-rebound showing at Valparaiso (Jan. 12) … Collected a season-best 11 rebounds to go along with eight points at Southern Illinois (Jan. 19) … Began stretch that saw her reach double figures in scoring in eight of nine contests with a 17-point effort against Indiana State (Jan. 26) … Chipped in 14 points and six rebounds in win over Southern Illinois (Feb. 18) … Backed up that performance with an 18-point showing in road win at Evansville (Feb. 23) … Narrowly missed out on a double-double in MVC Tournament clash with Valparaiso (March 8), finishing with eight points and 10 rebounds.
If Abby can revert to her 2018/2019 statistics, she would be a great pick-up.
ZagDad
