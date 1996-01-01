-
Mid Major Madness All-Americans
Dont know if a lot of you check out the Mid Major Madness site but they have a lot of good stories about some of the smaller conferences.
Mid Major All-Americans, WCC well represented. First team was Petrusev GU, Ford SMC, Toppin Dayton, Merrill USU, and Flynn SDSU. 2nd team had Childs BYU and Ross Pepperdine.
