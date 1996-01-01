-
Excellent interview Podcast with Focus on Future
Here's an excellent conversation (from 3/29, perhaps conducted 3/28) between Dr. Peter Attia (MD with experience at NIH, Johns Hopkins, Stanford) and Dr. Michael Osterholm.
( Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and author of Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs, provides an overview on the COVID-19 pandemic in regards to what has happened to date, what we’ve learned about how the disease spreads, and his optimism and pessimism about what potentially lies ahead. )
https://peterattiamd.com/michaelosterholm/
Be safe out there fellow Zag fans! Wear masks, even if it's just a bandana.
