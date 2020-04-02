Thread: 2023 Recruits

"Freshmen stars: Top 12 Washington high school boys basketball players in class of 2023...Scorebook Live has ranked the top boys basketball players in Washington by class – 2021, 2022 and 2023 – based on a combination of this past season’s performance on the high school stage, and projecting their impact going into the 2020-21 season."Interesting read. Included in the list are Jackson Floyd, Ferris, G, 6-0 (Ryan Floyd's son) and Nahmier Robinson, Rainier Beach, G, 5-9 (Nate Robinson's son).