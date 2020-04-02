Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 2023 Recruits

  1. Yesterday, 11:55 PM #1
    Default 2023 Recruits

    "Freshmen stars: Top 12 Washington high school boys basketball players in class of 2023
    ...
    Scorebook Live has ranked the top boys basketball players in Washington by class  2021, 2022 and 2023  based on a combination of this past seasons performance on the high school stage, and projecting their impact going into the 2020-21 season."

    Interesting read. Included in the list are Jackson Floyd, Ferris, G, 6-0 (Ryan Floyd's son) and Nahmier Robinson, Rainier Beach, G, 5-9 (Nate Robinson's son).

    https://scorebooklive.com/washington...class-of-2023/
  2. Yesterday, 11:59 PM #2
    Default

    Some of those boy's need to drink their milk
