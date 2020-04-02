Women’s Basketball Programs Beat the Men’s by a Long Shot in Graduating Black Athletes

UConn, for example, graduates 100% of its basketball athletesBy Derrick Z. JacksonApril 2, 2020Ellen Tripp, director of the University of Connecticut’s Student-Athlete Success Program, gets angry when she hears stale, patronizing reasons that the university and the vast majority of March Madness-caliber women’s Division I basketball programs excel in the classroom, while many men’s programs do not.“You hear, ‘Well, men are more focused on going pro, so they’re not as focused in school,’ ” she said. “Well, look at the number of our players who go to the WNBA or play overseas. These women are the elite. They do have pro options and they still graduate. It’s incredibly sexist to say that they get degrees because they don’t have options.“The fact is, whatever the reason, the women who play at UConn, whether or not they go pro, understand the value of an education and understand at some point, even if they go pro, they’ve made a commitment to finish what they started to get that degree. Women understand the value of education and don’t like to settle.”The level to which UConn, the winningest program in women’s college basketball history, does not settle for mediocrity in the classroom is reflected in its sixth straight year of a 100% Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in the most recent NCAA graduation rates report. While March Madness may be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, we can still celebrate teams like the Huskies that, even without a dribble, still won a far more important championship for their student-athletes.In my 23rd year of reviewing these graduation rates, 21 of the 35 women’s teams that were either ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 or received votes to be ranked, had GSRs for African American women of at least 90%. That included four of the five top-ranked programs: South Carolina, Baylor, Maryland and Connecticut.were South Carolina, Maryland, UConn, Stanford, UCLA,, Oregon State, DePaul, Kentucky, South Dakota, Florida State, Arizona State, Princeton, Ohio State, Marquette and Rutgers. For 10th-ranked UCLA, it was the seventh straight year of perfection. For seventh-ranked Stanford, it was the fifth straight.As is usually the case, the women’s programs are a guidepost to what the men can do, if athletic departments fully applied themselves. Only 17 out of the 47 teams that made the men’s AP Top 25, or received votes to be ranked, had graduation rates of at least 90% for black men. While 60% of women’s programs achieve that level of excellence, only 36% of men’s programs did.It was Kansas’ eighth straight year of posting 100% and. Other “100 percenters” were Michigan State, Duke, Villanova, Seton Hall, Virginia, West Virginia, Butler, Michigan, Richmond, Northern Iowa, Vermont and Belmont.According to Tripp andUConn offers recruits the chance to start school with two classes in the summer before the rest of the school convenes in the fall.“It’s so when school starts, they have a sense of, ‘I got this,’ ” Tripp said.So, while Wisconsin is this year’s outlier, there are still too many men’s programs lying down on the job. The now-infamous Badger homecoming video said the school is where “We can all harmonize as one.” It will be a great day when athletes all graduate as one.