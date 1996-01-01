Zags top Brain Bracket
Cool article in the Spokesman:
Gonzaga basketball teams earn No. 1 seeds in academic bracket
Gonzaga basketball players seem to be pretty good with a basketball or a book in their hands.
GU was the only school to earn No. 1 seeds in mens and womens NCAA Tournament brackets determined by graduation rates, academic success and head coaching diversity.
The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida released its first academic brackets, using data from TIDES annual studies of graduation rates of mens and womens NCAA Tournament teams.
