Gonzaga basketball players seem to be pretty good with a basketball or a book in their hands.GU was the only school to earn No. 1 seeds in mens and womens NCAA Tournament brackets determined by graduation rates, academic success and head coaching diversity.The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida released its first academic brackets, using data from TIDES annual studies of graduation rates of mens and womens NCAA Tournament teams.